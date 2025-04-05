Reading, PA Author Publishes Memoir
April 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Streets of My Childhood: Book 1", a new book by Marilyn Basehoar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Pennsylvania, about two miles from the border of Maryland, lies Littlestown. Not Littletown, not Middletown-Littlestown. Here, agriculture meets industry, strangers sit with strangers at restaurants, and building community is a main event.
"Streets of My Childhood" extends well beyond author and Littonian Marilyn Basehoar's childhood, and there's no other Littonian more capable of describing the "good ol' days" of Littlestown than her. With nostalgia and deep care, she recounts her life in Littlestown, from her days of grade school to her days of caring for her grandchildren.
If you've ever wondered about or missed days past, especially in a small town, Basehoar gifts the curiosity and reminiscence you need.
"Streets of My Childhood: Book 1" is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-406-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/streets-of-my-childhood-book-1
