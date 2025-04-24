An Overview of Enhancements to Tithely's Giving Platforms
Managing and encouraging generosity in a digital-first world can be challenging, but Tithely continues to make it easier. With several powerful giving-focused updates in their Q1 2025 product release, Tithely is helping churches streamline donor experiences, increase engagement, and remove obstacles to generosity. From customizable quick-give flows to QR-enabled giving access, these tools are built for ministry and designed to support consistent, joyful giving in every environment.
Explore how Tithely's newest tools can enhance your giving strategy.
Flexible and Fast: Upgraded QuickGive™ Options
Digital donors want convenience, but they also value flexibility and intentionality. Tithely's enhanced QuickGive™ tool provides both.
What's New
Tithely now allows churches to offer a QuickGive™ experience that aligns with how people want to give:
Why It Matters
These updates are significant because they eliminate friction in the giving process, helping churches connect with donors more effectively. Whether it's the ability to give quickly through QuickGive™ or the ease of accessing payment information via Stripe Link, these enhancements make generosity more intuitive. Donors appreciate a fast, convenient way to support their church-especially when it respects their time and preferences. These tools encourage consistency in giving without requiring extra effort, which is crucial for both donor satisfaction and sustained ministry support.
Boost Mobile Giving With Stripe Link Integration
Most people use their phones for everything, including giving. Tithely's new Stripe Link integration brings an extra layer of speed and convenience to that experience.
Key Benefits
Stripe Link is a secure payment method that allows donors to use saved cards or bank accounts for one-click checkouts. With this feature now integrated into Tithely Giving Forms:
Church Impact
Churches benefit from these upgrades in multiple ways. By removing obstacles to giving, these tools increase the likelihood of completed donations and recurring gifts. The convenience of features like QuickGive™ and mobile-friendly options like Stripe Link and QR codes encourages broader participation, especially among mobile users. Additionally, improved in-person giving tools like Kiosk Mode offer hybrid solutions that serve both digital-savvy donors and those who prefer to give on-site. Ultimately, these updates help churches create a more engaging and accessible giving experience that drives generosity across all platforms.
QR Code Generator for Giving Forms
In-person giving moments are becoming increasingly digital, and now, thanks to Tithely's auto-generated QR codes, they're even more accessible.
Features
Tithely Giving Forms now come with built-in QR codes, so your church can:
Create mobile-friendly entry points to giving from any physical or digital space.
Practical Uses
This feature expands giving opportunities beyond Sunday mornings:
With spontaneous giving just one scan away, your church can meet people where they are both physically and spiritually:
Enhanced Kiosk Mode for In-Person Giving
Many churches still offer in-person giving stations. Tithely's updated Kiosk Mode makes that experience faster and more flexible.
Updates
Easy configuration directly from the Tithely dashboard.
Why It Works
This is ideal for churches offering digital giving in lobbies, welcome areas, or information booths:
It's a win for both convenience and connection.
Consistent Giving, Anywhere
Together, these Q1 2025 updates reflect Tithely's commitment to building tools that serve ministry. Whether someone is giving from their phone during service, scanning a code in a coffee shop, or tapping through a kiosk at your special event, the goal is the same: to make generosity easy, accessible, and joy-filled.
Tithely continues to lead the way in supporting digital giving that doesn't distract from ministry; it fuels it. Churches of all sizes can now offer a flexible, secure, and personalized giving experience that meets people right where they are.
Ready To Upgrade Your Giving Experience?
If your church is looking to remove barriers to generosity and better engage your community, now is the time to explore these new giving features from Tithely. From QuickGive™ to QR codes, every update is designed to support your ministry and inspire faithful giving.
Visit Tithely.com to explore the tools in your dashboard and activate these features today.
About Tithely
Tithely provides digital tools to help churches thrive in a modern world. Their comprehensive platform includes Giving, Church Apps, Websites, ChMS (Church Management Software), and Messaging. Trusted by over 37,000 churches globally, Tithely is built to empower ministry, streamline communication, and support generosity through innovative technology. Learn more on Tithely's website.
