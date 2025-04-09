Sims, NC Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"All About Love & Life & People", a new book by Danny "Lover" Boy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"All About Love & Life & People" is a collection of poems and thoughts about those very things: the state of the world, religion, family, music, nature, and all the little slices of life that make living colorful and abundant.
About the Author
A single country boy living in a small town in Sims, North Carolina, Danny "Lover" Boy likes to write poems about love, everyday life, and people. He's a recording artist ("Peas and Honey"), a world traveler, having visited France, Germany, England, and the Bahamas,. He enjoys bowling, bluegrass and country music, and long walks in the woods.
"All About Love & Life & People" is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00 (eBook $39.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3265-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/all-about-love-life-people
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us