Wingo, KY Author Publishes Thriller Novel
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Murders in the Heartland", a new book by James Schuch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A serial killer attends the criminology course of a college professor. The killer is of mixed race who has been abused by the father. The killer, as you would expect, has this overwhelming desire to literally destroy the father. The story continues from there, throughout the winter semester, and into the spring and summer. You will be able to read about the two sides of the law and how they both proceed through this story and its culmination on a fateful night in July. You will read about a tortured family and the personal strife they go through. The father has also been abusing the mother for just about their whole marriage. You will also see the procedural aspects of the Murray Police in starting a task force and implementing their staff to surveil for several months with corresponding help from the Graves County Police.
"Murders in the Heartland" is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-065-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/murders-in-the-heartland
Contact Information
