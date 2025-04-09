Justin, TX Author Publishes Biographical Political Poetry Book
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Penny for My Thoughts: A personal journey out of colonial Rhodesia into independent Zimbabwe and a couple other places in the Diaspora…..", a new book by Weston Tawonezvi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Delving into various aspects of the author's life and Zimbabwean culture in general, this literary project speaks to both those familiar with Weston's life as well as those who may have missed some of his experiences. For those feeling compelled to also share their life stories, this book serves as a proxy for their thoughts. I relate so readily to most of this book, having shared similar situations around our executive roles in the financial services sector, community assignments including our footprints in church schools and parishes, the sporting world of squash and golf as well as race relations in the working environment. With eloquence and depth, the author weaves a story that resonates with citizens who experienced life under varying political eras: the robust colonial Rhodesia, early independent Zimbabwe and the current state of affairs – offering a comprehensive view of the last half century. Despite the author's extensive travel and exposure that enables the book to cater to a global audience, the narrative remains grounded in Zimbabwean settings. Across its magnetic pages, the author's storytelling captures intimate moments, personal insights and vivid anecdotes, adding flavor to the whole project. The author generously shares personal and family insights, including some content that I think would be more suitable for posthumous publication. This book is a testament to a life well lived, providing timely and insightful storytelling. I invite you to delve into its pages and explore the rich narrative crafted by the author – a privilege and honor to experience. What an honor it was for me."
-Bernard Gabriel MANYENYENI, MSC. His Worship the Mayor of Harare (2013-2013)
"A Penny for My Thoughts" is a 472-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7082-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-penny-for-my-thoughts
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us