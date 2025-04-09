Shadow Heights, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry Centered Around Mental Health
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Full Moon Going Dark", a new book by AMG, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This collection of poems is for anyone who's struggled to get through the day, for those who feel trapped in darkness and find it hard to reach out. These words are meant to offer a flicker of hope, a spark of courage to keep going. If expressing your feelings feels impossible, use the blank pages to draw or write what these poems inspire in you. You are not alone. If any of these words resonate with you, know that the author understands, and is here with you, every step of the way.
About the Author
AMG is a passionate advocate for mental health and self-care, with a deep belief in the importance of finding daily joy, no matter how small. For over 12 years, writing has been her outlet to process emotions and connect with herself on a deeper level. Whether exploring the serenity of celestial bodies or collecting small rocks from bodies of water, AMG finds peace in the quiet moments of life. In addition to her writing, AMG has spent over a decade working with youth in her community, coaching in the pool and aiding in classrooms. Her dedication to helping others shines through both her work and her art.
"Full Moon Going Dark" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-099-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/full-moon-going-dark
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
