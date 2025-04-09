Jupiter, FL Author Publishes Topical and Suspenseful Thriller Novel
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"AI Assassin", a new book by Ed Mahoney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "AI Assassin", a former Army sniper is a member of a secret private organization that conducts assassinations of persons who are criminals and involved in illegal activities. The organization is engaged by U.S. entities to take this action because the bad guys cannot be convicted and sent to jail-they must be eliminated. The sniper's new assignment is to destroy a hacking system and assassinate the men operating it, but he finds out that the hacking software is generated by a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence that is a threat to the world….
About the Author
Ed Mahoney is a creative person who has engaged in many different activities throughout his adulthood. He has had several non-fiction journal articles published and has written poems, plays, and short stories, as well as this novel. His main hobby is music, and he has written and produced two CDs of original music.
"AI Assassin" is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-211-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ai-assassin
