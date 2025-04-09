Hudson, WI Author Publishes Fantasy Book
April 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Great Fizmo", a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
Embark on a lyrical journey into the heart and mind of Tom Lynch Jr. with "The Great Fizmo." This collection of poems is an intimate exploration of dreams, memories, and the boundless landscapes of imagination. Lynch, through his poetic alter-ego, the Great Fizmo, invites readers to traverse a world where reality blurs with fantasy. Discover verses that delve into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, all woven together with vivid imagery and heartfelt emotion. "The Great Fizmo" is more than a book of poetry; it's an invitation to explore the hidden corners of the human spirit and find beauty in the ephemeral nature of dreams.
About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is someone who knows the only house that's truly real is a fantasy house of imagination's purest nature, love's land of make believe. He alludes to this house in his 2024 release, "Fantasy House".
This is Lynch's 14th book with RoseDog Books, with his first book, a poetry collection titled, "Love's Treasure Chest" released in 2017. You can shop all of Tom Lynch's books at https://rosedogbookstore.com/tom-lynch-jr/.
"The Great Fizmo" is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-468-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-great-fizmo.
