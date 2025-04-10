Nutley, NJ Author Publishes Romance Novel
April 10, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Muffins and Tea", a new book by R.J. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Muffins and Tea" is the semi-fictional tale of the moment a May-December neighborhood friendship becomes something more. The snippets of serious subject matter are offset by an offbeat sense of humor as it follows Rob, a divorced man in his fifties and his budding relationship with Sandi, a woman in her thirties.
About the Author
R.J. Taylor spent 30 years as a shipping manager for an aromatic chemical manufacturer before he decided to indulge his long-standing on-again, off-again desire to be an author by writing the finished story "Muffins and Tea" as well as a yet-to-be-finished novel.
He is a dad to an amazing adult daughter, Kelsey, and a cat dad to Houdini.
When not testing the limits of the spelling and grammar function of his preferred writing app, he enjoys reading World War II histories and modern-day techno-thrillers, photography, gardening, grooving to the tunes of the 70s and 80s, and spending time with family. He is also a lifelong New York Yankees and long-suffering Tennessee Titans fan as well as an avid supporter of the sport known as the beautiful game - soccer.
"Muffins and Tea" is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-462-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/muffins-and-tea
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us