Everett, WA Author Publishes Romance Novel
April 10, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Love in Reality", a new book by Gracie Lawrence, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sarah Benson lives an average life. Works a normal job and plays video games like most young people her age do. Also like most people, she longs to find romance and adventure through virtual worlds. One day, she received a package containing a new virtual reality game. When she enters the historic setting, Sarah feels that something isn't quite right. Why does everything appear so real? Why can't she quit the game? Everything seems like an illusion… but what if it isn't?
About the Author
Gracie Lawrence has worked in retail for the past seven years. She's the youngest in a family of five siblings. She loves to write and watch Korean dramas in her spare time.
"Love in Reality" is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-340-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/love-in-reality
