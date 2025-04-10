Glen Burnie, MD Author Publishes First Installment in Fantasy Trilogy
April 10, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Great Revolution Genesis: ALKEBULAN" , a new book by W&E, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Welcome to Genesis (Alkebulan), the first season in The Great Revolution Trilogy, by W&E.
This season… from a world of yore to a world yet to unravel into the future year 2203, a souljah named Lik brings us into a captivating odyssey beyond nations. Meanwhile, unaware of her own fate, reincarnations of his soulmate Liz, transmigrate in the background of a timeless battleground.
The poetic cadence of The Great Revolution is a testament to the W&E's mastery, captivating the audience with its rhythmic prose and evocative imagery. Each line paints vivid pictures of the characters' inner worlds. In this intricately crafted narrative, W&E unveils a world where emotions surge like a tidal wave, and every heartbeat echoes the profound symphony of life.
At its core, this novel explores the multifaceted nature of love, as reflected in the characters of Lik and Liz. The characters transcend mere protagonists, becoming vessels for universal truths about family, sacrifice, and the inexorable march of time. The exploration of love betwixt Lik and Liz is a poignant dance, tender and passionate. Moments of intimacy are painted with vibrant hues, creating a graphic emotional landscape that readers can inhabit. As they grapple with the complexities of life; the nonlinear storytelling allows the narrative to unfold like a memory, revealing the evolution of the characters' relationship from its nascent stages to the challenges of parenthood.
What sets The Great Revolution apart is its idiosyncratic portrayal of the human experience. The honesty with which the playwright captures the nuances of human connection is unprecedented, adding to an authenticity that transcends every page. Fasten your belt, for you're in for a cliffhanger of a ride.
About the Author
W&E migrated from Cameroon to the United States, where he earned his doctorate degree while serving in the military. Therewith, he is a griot and a poet. Introducing his first poetic novel, a convolution of cryptical, historical, and autobiographical undertones in its groundwork.
"The Great Revolution Genesis" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-012-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-great-revolution-genesis-alkebulan
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us