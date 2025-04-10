Santa Clarita, CA Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories, Songs, and Inspirational Ideas
April 10, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"All the Marbles", a new book by Edward Ingram, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Varying from historical fiction to true, complete concepts for bettering the state of humanity, All the Marbles is a blend of stories, song, and inspirational ideas to reflect upon not only ourselves but the world around us. From developing new spacecraft to fictionalized and true accounts of space life forms, Edward Ingram's writings spark conversation and force an exercise in imagining a better future.
About the Author
Edward Ingram, now retired, was a middle school teacher for over twenty years. He taught in the Honors program for gifted and advanced students and took great pride in preparing challenging classroom lessons and projects using students' interests and hobbies. In his retirement, he enjoys recording country, blues, and rock music, spending time with his lovely wife, and taking trips to Disneyland.
This is Ingram's second book. His first book, also published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. "American Alienation Nation" covers more serious topics, all centered around real, political events. You can buy the book at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/america-alienation-nation.
"All the Marbles" is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-213-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/all-the-marbles
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us