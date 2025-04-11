Libertyville, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Tiffany the Turtle", a new book by Kimball J. Bradley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the captivating finale of "The Tiffany Series", Kimball J. Bradley explores the three fundamental phases of a woman's life: identity, assertion, and wisdom. As Tiffany embraces the idea of an end, she refuses to be discarded. Instead, she embarks on an epic adventure filled with purpose and resilience. With her hard-fought wisdom as her guide, she will organize, lead, and inspire, proving that one great deed can echo through time.
Tiffany is more than just a name; she embodies elegance and strength in all her forms. Fond of gazing through shop windows, she knows that true beauty lies within, and her love for Tiffany blue is a testament to her vibrant spirit. A unique blend of a termite, tiger, and turtle, she reminds us of the importance of class, respect, and empathy in our lives. Inside, she is most beautiful. She loves Tiffany blue. After all, she is Tiffany.
About the Author
Kimball J. Bradley was born in New York City and raised in the picturesque town of Darien, Connecticut. He overcame the challenges of severe dyslexia to find his voice through writing. A lifelong lover of animals and the outdoors. He channels his experiences into his work. Special thanks to Tiffany Lynn McKenzie, the remarkable Mary Veltman, and his mother, Noel Kimball Bradley, for their unwavering strength and support. Join Kimball on this inspiring journey as he celebrates the indomitable spirit of Tiffany.
"Tiffany the Turtle" is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-112-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tiffany-the-turtle
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
