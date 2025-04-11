CFAW Advises EZ Pay Buildings in Acquisition by Roebling Capital Partners
April 11, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsLos Angeles, CA – April 11, 2025 - Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (CFAW), a leading international investment banking firm, announced that it advised rent to own specialist EZ Pay Buildings on its acquisition by Roebling Capital Partners.
EZ Pay Buildings, founded in 2005, provides rent to own programs that enable consumers to acquire Storage Barns, Steel Buildings and Carports. EZ Pay Buildings operates from two locations, a headquarters facility in Gahanna, Ohio and a support facility in Wooster, Ohio.
Roebling Capital Partners, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a private equity firm focused on middle market companies. Founded in 2020, Roebling Capital Partners seeks to build stronger, more agile companies by refining core business functions, optimizing workflows, and ensuring leadership has the right tools and data for informed decision-making.
Transaction Information
Roebling Capital Partners acquired EZ Pay Buildings in a private transaction. The terms were not disclosed. Investment banker representation was provided to EZ Pay Buildings by the Columbus office of Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide, led by Robert St. Germain. When asked about the transaction, Mr. St. Germain commented, "It was a privilege to play a role in this transaction, which showcased a remarkable alignment of values and dedication between the two companies."
About CFAW
Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.
Kim Levin
Corporate Finance Associates
