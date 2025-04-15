New Book by Mario Bellissimo Explores the Past, Present, and Future of Canadian Immigration Law
April 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRenowned immigration lawyer Mario D. Bellissimo has released his latest book Canadian Immigration Law and Policy: Then and Now, and his first with University of Toronto Press edited by Gregory Tardi. The book is a comprehensive examination of Canada's immigration system, from its historical foundations to the emerging role of artificial intelligence in immigration processing. Canadian Immigration Law and Policy: Then and Now provides critical insights into how Canada has shaped its immigration policies, the evolution of admissibility and inadmissibility laws, and the future of immigration delivery. Mr. Tardi notes, "What Mario Bellissimo presents here is an explanation that is both complete and eminently readable."
Canadian Immigration Law and Policy: Then and Now offers a comprehensive analysis for immigration professionals, policymakers, researchers, students and anyone interested in Canada's evolving immigration system.
Structured in its approach, the book is organized into five key chapters:
• Chapter 1: Immigration: The Canadian Way – A historical perspective on Canada's unique immigration model, from pre- and post-Confederation migration to modern policies.
• Chapter 2: Canadian Immigration Pathways – An in-depth survey of permanent and temporary immigration options, including Quebec's role and historical amnesties.
• Chapter 3: Canadian Immigration Inadmissibility – A detailed analysis of inadmissibility laws affecting foreign nationals, permanent residents, and even citizens.
• Chapter 4: Challenging Canadian Immigration Inadmissibility – A discussion of legal mechanisms available to contest inadmissibility decisions.
• Chapter 5: The Future of Canadian Immigration Delivery – A forward-looking exploration of demographic trends, immigration levels, source countries, and the impact of artificial intelligence on immigration processing.
"With changing global relations, ongoing policy shifts and increasing reliance on technology in immigration decisions, understanding the legal and historical context is more important than ever," said Bellissimo."
Canadian Immigration Law and Policy: Then and Now is available for purchase through University of Toronto Press https://utppublishing.com/doi/10.3138/9781552217191
About Bellissimo Law Group PC
Bellissimo Law Group PC is a nationally recognized Canadian immigration law firm specializing in complex immigration, citizenship, and inadmissibility cases. With a longstanding commitment to excellence, innovation, and advocacy, the firm has helped shape immigration policy and jurisprudence across the country. Led by renowned immigration lawyer Mario D. Bellissimo, the firm is dedicated to providing strategic, compassionate, and results-driven legal services. Bellissimo Law Group PC also contributes regularly to legal education and public discourse through publications, speaking engagements, and policy commentary.
Contact Information
Michael Daniele
Bellissimo Law Group PC
(647) 360-9699
Contact Us
