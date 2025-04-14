International Lawyers Network Welcomes KGK Law Firm as Newest Member
April 14, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is pleased to announce that KGK Law Firm, based in Sofia, Bulgaria, has joined the Network.
KGK Law Firm is a dynamic, forward-thinking practice known for its innovative approach to delivering high-impact legal solutions. The firm advises clients across a wide range of sectors, with strengths in Copyright, Mergers & Acquisitions, Commercial Law, Real Estate, Startups, and Debt Collection. Their diverse expertise and commitment to client service make them a valuable addition to the ILN's global community.
Established to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving legal and business environment, KGK represents a new generation of legal professionals who embrace creative, strategic, and collaborative solutions. Their culture aligns seamlessly with the ILN's mission to foster cross-border partnerships and client-first service.
KGK is recognized by The Legal 500 for its excellence in intellectual property law in Bulgaria. The firm's innovative work in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and software development has earned praise from clients, who describe Partner Trayan Kosev as "best in his field" and "a very competent and trustworthy professional." KGK has also received a Client Satisfaction Certificate from The Legal 500, highlighting their consistent delivery of high-quality, client-centered counsel.
"We are thrilled to welcome KGK Law Firm to the ILN," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "Their entrepreneurial mindset, forward-looking strategies, and deep understanding of the modern legal landscape make them an excellent match for our Network. We look forward to a strong and collaborative partnership."
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is an association of more than 80 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. Our members are focused on delivering top-tier legal services with an emphasis on responsiveness, collaboration, and innovation.
For more information about the ILN or to connect with KGK Law Firm, visit www.iln.com.
