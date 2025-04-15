Nashua, NH Author Publishes Spiritual Analysis
April 15, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Islam: Friend or Foe?", a new book by Adam Canute, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the context of prevailing uncertainty as to what Islam importantly represents in the modern world, "Islam: Friend or Foe?" constitutes a unique and authoritative analysis of Islam's essential identity, based on Islam's own documents plus its generally accepted history. The purpose is to provide the evidence necessary for readers to make an informed and responsible opinion concerning Islam.
About the Author
The author, writing under a pen name, is a conservative senior churchman resident and active in an established "Continuing Care Retirement Community" in New England. Raised in suburban New Jersey and educated early in public schools and then in private non-sectarian schools, first in a local "country day school" and then in a private boarding school, he enlisted in the United States Navy before graduation and served as a pharmacist's mate. After the war he attended and graduated from an Ivy League college before similarly attending and graduating from an Episcopal seminary, and subsequently he was ordained a deacon and then a priest. After serving for many years he was eventually disciplined for refusing to accept certain liberal doctrines and practices, whereupon he was consecrated a bishop to serve non-conforming Anglicans before eventually retiring. In addition to forty-odd years of active ministry, he married, raised two children, and while still able enjoyed gardening, hiking, and carrying on voluminous correspondence in defense of classical Anglican theology and practice.
"Islam: Friend or Foe?" is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7280-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/islam-friend-or-foe-an-investigation-into-the-nature-of-islam-relative-to-the-judeo-christian-tradition-and-western-civilization-together-with-possible-appropriate-responses
