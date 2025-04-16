Florence, SC Author Publishes Autobiography
April 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The P.A.", a new book by J.R. McVey, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Growing up in Newark, N.J. in a home shared by his parents, Mama, and a live-in tenant, J.R. McVey's early years were not luxurious by any means. His neglectful mother and her golden child, his brother, made life difficult, but his hard-working father and kind Mama, his grandmother, graced him with the physical and emotional skills needed to make a name for himself. With their encouragement, J.R. entered the workforce at a young age, becoming one of the youngest construction managers in his teen years, working himself through college, and coming out with his degree in engineering. With the encouragement of his first girlfriend, and later his second wife, and his first wife, J.R. was able to build a legacy for himself and the following generations, giving them the childhood he never had.
Stories of his various youthful adventures, medical ailments, joining the Boy Scouts and becoming a Scout Leader, and meeting the two loves of his life, and grieving their loss, are abound in his rags-to-riches memoir, "The P.A.".
About the Author
J.R. McVey, Sr. is now in his eighties and retired from working in engineering and as a professor for a number of years. He currently resides in South Carolina.
"The P.A." is a 558-page hardback with a retail price of $175.00 (eBook $170.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-325-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-p-a-the-story-of-an-introvert-from-the-wrong-side-of-the-tracks-who-found-himself-via-hard-work-persistence-and-with-the-love-and-patience-of-two-beautiful-educated-professional-wives
