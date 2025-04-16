Wausau, WI Author Publishes Humorous Autobiography You Just Can't Make Up
April 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"It Just Isn't Easy Being Me!", a new book by Suzy-Q, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My name is Suzy-Q, and this memoir tells of my crazy adventures-and all those misadventures that you just can't make up!
From a whirlwind dating life full of love and heartbreak, to my journey across this great nation, from Milwaukee, Los Angeles, and Chicago, I went wherever life would take me next. So, if you're up for a good laugh, and maybe even a little cry, please join me on this trip down memory lane.
"It Just Isn't Easy Being Me!" is a 252-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-606-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/it-just-isn-t-easy-being-me
