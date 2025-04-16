San Marcos, CA Author Publishes Marriage Guide for Newlyweds and Long-Term Marriages
April 16, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGeared towards both newlyweds and couples who may have unintentionally grown distant over time, The Marriage Handbook: How to Navigate the Seven C's of Marriage is an invaluable resource. It extends a helping hand to those who, regardless of age, years spent together, or prior experiences, haven't had the opportunity for counseling or mentoring in their marriage. The insights and tools provided in this handbook are designed to bridge the gap and offer practical solutions for couples seeking to strengthen their bond. Whether
you're embarking on the early stages of your journey or rekindling the flame in a seasoned relationship, this handbook delivers tailored tools for fostering collaboration, communication, commitment, compromise, cooperation, consideration, and concession.
"The Marriage Handbook" is a 84-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-270-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-marriage-handbook-how-to-navigate-the-seven-cs-of-marriage
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
