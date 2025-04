Paducah, KY Author Publishes Philosophical Action Novel

× Email Dorrance Publishing

"The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me", a new book by Allan Ashby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A young man, Akers, travels the countryside looking for meaningful work. From town to town he ventures in pursuit of something greater. His prized pendant around his neck, a symbol of better things to come, Akers longs to have the funds to attend the most renowned university in the country, yet he is stifled by a spirit. One which haunts him relentlessly, urging him to stop his pursuit; that it is worthless to continue.A philosophical tale, The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me asks why we choose to better ourselves with education, with a powerful lesson in learning to accomplish goals on your own, perhaps with the aid of a mentor.Allan Ashby works as an artisan hand bookbinder and is a music and English student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He is also a steward in the Catholic Church, and volunteers as a member of a Catholic men's charitable organization and at Mercy Health hospice, caring for patients."The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me" is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-175-1, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-ghost-that-shakes-me-wakes-me