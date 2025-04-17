Paducah, KY Author Publishes Philosophical Action Novel
April 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me", a new book by Allan Ashby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young man, Akers, travels the countryside looking for meaningful work. From town to town he ventures in pursuit of something greater. His prized pendant around his neck, a symbol of better things to come, Akers longs to have the funds to attend the most renowned university in the country, yet he is stifled by a spirit. One which haunts him relentlessly, urging him to stop his pursuit; that it is worthless to continue.
A philosophical tale, The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me asks why we choose to better ourselves with education, with a powerful lesson in learning to accomplish goals on your own, perhaps with the aid of a mentor.
About the Author
Allan Ashby works as an artisan hand bookbinder and is a music and English student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. He is also a steward in the Catholic Church, and volunteers as a member of a Catholic men's charitable organization and at Mercy Health hospice, caring for patients.
"The Ghost That Shakes Me Wakes Me" is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-175-1, published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-ghost-that-shakes-me-wakes-me .
