Chino Hills, CA Author Works with Colleagues to Publish Second Edition of Textbook

April 17, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pharmacogenomics Book 2", a new book by Wen Yen Li (李文运), Bertram G. Katzung, MD, PhD, and Todd W Vanderah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The most comprehensive, authoritative, and practical guide; the key to mastering and practicing the latest pharmacological concepts.
It uses hundreds of color images to illustrate drug actions and mechanisms. Basic and Clinical Pharmacology is a comprehensive and engaging medical guide that students have relied on for decades.
The content arrangement reflects the teaching sequence of many pharmacology courses and integrated disciplines, covering the important concepts students need to know about pharmacology and clinical practice. The original book has been on the market for 38 years, and the fifteenth edition has been extensively updated, with expanded coverage of drug transporters, pharmacogenomics, and drugs developed before 2019.
This book provides the knowledge and insight needed for excellence in all aspects of pharmacology.
Covers all aspects of medical pharmacology, including herbal medicines and over-the-counter drugs.
Major revisions have been made to immunopharmacology, anticonvulsants, antipsychotics, antidepressants, antidiabetic drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs and antiviral drugs, prostaglandins, and central nervous system transmitters.
New topics on cannabis pharmacology have been added.
Each chapter begins with a case study, covers various drugs and prototypes, and ends with summary tables and infographics.
Revised and brand-new color illustrations provide more explanations of drug actions and mechanisms, helping to clarify important concepts.
New and updated concepts cover information on currently discovered receptors, receptor mechanisms, and drug transporters.
Due to space limitations, the Chinese translation of this book is published in two volumes, providing high-quality and convenient academic resources for Chinese readers. It is suitable for medical and pharmaceutical college students, graduate students, and clinicians, and is also a useful textbook and reference book for those engaged in medical and pharmaceutical teaching, research, and technical-related personnel.
About the Authors:
Wen Li earned his degree in pharmacy at the Western China University of Medical Science in
Chengdu, the People's Republic of China. He has worked as a pharmacist, research associate,
and research specialist and published numerous articles for pharmacists worldwide.
译者:李文运,1962年四川医学院,药学系(现四川大学华西医科大学药学院) 毕业。曾在重庆
医学院从事药学和化学教学工作多年。1982年以访问学者 身份应邀到美国南加州大学药
学院进修"药物定量活性-结构关系"三年。 继后 先后在美国南加州大学药学院,加州大学爾
湾分校药理系工作,从事 药物合成,药代动力学,药理学等方面的研究二十多年。曾先后在药
物化学 杂誌( JMC), 制药科学杂誌 (J. Pharm. Sci. )等世界著名医学杂志上发表 研究论文十
余篇,并与南加州大学药学院药物化学教授Erick J. Lian 先生 共同编写"中药抗癌及化学构
造之关连"一书。
Dr. Bertram G. Katzung , MD, PhD received his M.D. in 1957 from State University of New York, Syracuse, and his Ph.D. in Pharmacology in 1962 from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He interned at Moffitt Hospital and joined UCSF's Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (now CMP) in 1958. He became a faculty member in 1962 and served as Acting Chair from 1978 to 1981. Dr. Katzung's research focused on cardiac cellular electrical activity and the effects of drugs, such as digitalis and antiarrhythmic agents, on cardiac function.
Todd W Vanderah, PhD, is a leading professor of pharmacology at the University of Arizona. He also plays an important role as Co-Director of the MD/PhD Dual Degree Program, which helps students pursue both medical and research degrees. Dr. Vanderah focuses his research on understanding how pain from cancer works and how the nervous system processes pain. He studies changes in the nerves that can lead to pain and how the body adapts to these changes. Additionally, he investigates how certain pain-relieving drugs work and looks for new ways to treat pain effectively.
"Pharmacogenomics Book 2"is a 644-page paperback with a retail price of $215.00 (eBook $210.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-347-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
