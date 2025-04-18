Elm Creek, NE Author Publishes Romantic Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers
April 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Amor Eternal", a new book by Henry Danil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When two star-crossed lovers meet another pair of star-crossed lovers, they learn that love and romance aren't as simple and easy as it's portrayed. It requires sacrifice, word, and friendship. Pulling into this tumultuous dynamic are friends who seek to help or hinder the plans of the couples. When it comes to love and romance, don't be afraid to be a little selfish, don't be afraid to ask for advice. Friends and family can either aid or be detrimental to you, so choose wisely whose guidance you follow.
About the Author
Henry Danil enlisted in the Marines after high school and was deployed twice. He is an Afghanistan combat veteran. After four years, he took a year to work odd jobs and volunteer at senior citizen homes to help or pass time with lonely elderly people. That is when he decided to go to college. There, he studied communications and took up creative writing out of curiosity, discovering his true calling in that.
Henry Danil's hobbies include health and fitness, nature, animals, and caring for the environment. He is also passionate about continuing on his creative writing path.
"Amor Eternal" is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-250-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/amor-eternal
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
