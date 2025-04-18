Kapaa, HI Author Publishes Autobiography Showcasing a Different Side to Hawaii
April 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Paradise Lost", a new book by Kyle Swigart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Paradise Lost is about growing up on Kauai and the challenges author Kyle Swigart faced as an adolescent with his parents separating and being raised in a predominantly non-white population. He used those challenges to succeed in life and become a better person. Swigart believes his unique perspective on how he dealt with challenges and turned them into positives will be something readers will be interested in. When people envision Hawaii, they think of palm trees and margaritas on the beach, but Swigart shows a different side that not many people have seen.
About the Author
Kyle Swigart is heavily involved in his community as a coach for BASA FC and is a firefighter. He loves to surf and enjoy everything the ocean and Mother Nature has to offer. He loves being a father and mentor to the kids he coaches. Seeing growth and progression in the youth is one of his favorite things to see. He started a non-profit called the Eastside Sports Club to benefit the youth of Kauai by helping them grow in their chosen sports and helping them become confident, positive, and productive pillars of their community.
"Paradise Lost" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-368-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/paradise-lost
Contact Information
