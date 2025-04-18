Mount Juliet, TN Author Publishes Fiction Novel Based on his Own Story
April 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Finding Jesus", a new book by William Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Decades before his birth, Mark Johnson was destined for a rough life, carrying on his shoulders the misery of his grandfather and father before him. As a child growing up in foster care, he and his siblings were switched from home to home, finding love and shelter in two, until his final foster home, where misery and abuse ruled. After the discovery of a lifetime, Mark and his brother escape with more money beyond belief and go on to create their own destiny. Through the streets of Los Angeles to the chaos and brutality of the jungles in Vietnam, Mark remained committed to his atheist beliefs until chance, love, and redemption brought him to the light of God.
About the Author
William Jones, born to Jason and Lucy Johnson, spent the first 16 years of his life in children's homes and foster homes with his brother. He joined the army at 18 years old, where he served over 400 days in Vietnam. After serving his country, he worked in forestry and created his own company. William Jones loves skydiving and exploring the mysteries of archeology. He has worked as a hospital police and security and served as a protection officer until his retirement.
"Finding Jesus" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-048-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-jesus
