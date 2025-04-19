Syracuse, UT Author Publishes Children's Book She Wrote in 6th Grade
April 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Troublesome Balloon", a new book by Sara J. Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Flatmond, Tallmond, Hairmond, and George are super excited to go to Happymond's birthday party! And since all birthday parties have balloons, they have theirs all ready to bring-except no one knows how to blow it up!
Will the friends figure out the mystery of the balloon in time for the party? Read The Troublesome Balloon to find out!
About the Author
Sara originally wrote this book as a 6th grade student.
"The Troublesome Balloon" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-216-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-troublesome-balloon
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
