Erie, CO Author Publishes Unique Self-Help Book
April 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Finding the Origination Point: Understanding Our Biases to Create a More Peaceful World", a new book by Bill de la Cruz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The world we live in is chaotic, ever-changing, and filled with biases and stereotypes, limiting a person to a single design based on their skin color, religion, gender, and sexual orientation. Through his own story, Bill de la Cruz shares his personal struggle with being labeled and the harmful mental and physical aspects that come with it. Through his examples, however, we can learn to become better at recognizing harmful biases and find personal change and growth.
A Memoir, self-help, and workbook wrapped into one, Finding the Origination Point is a step in the right direction, a way to bring inclusivity into your personal life and community, and hopefully beyond.
About the Author
Bill de la Cruz is the host of Origination, a podcast of inclusion and belonging where he interviews others who are making differences in their community. He is also the creator of the CNCTD app, designed to create a global community dedicated to making changes to be more inclusive.
"Finding the Origination Point" is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-206-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/finding-the-origination-point-understanding-our-biases-to-create-a-more-peaceful-world
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
