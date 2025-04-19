Sun City Center, FL Author Publishes Self-Help Planner
April 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"No Excuses: One Month at a Time", a new book by Dr. Arnita Walls, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Arnita Walls' one-month-at-a-time planner is designed to help individuals organize their thoughts and keep on track with achieving set goals, encouraging individuals to make "no excuses" when it comes to achieving the success they desire. Users will be able to record goals and progress for reflection on a monthly basis, which is the biggest asset and benefit as an owner of the planner. Users will be able to make modifications as needed and see results in real-time, and can hold themselves more accountable with ease.
This planner will also serve as an adaptable organizer and instrument for those who have difficulty plotting long-term goals (i.e., yearly, etc.) and help individuals do better when forecasting milestones in shorter doses. Individuals can start using the No Excuses planner any month or day of the year.
About the Author
Dr. Arnita Walls is a wife, mother, and grandmother who loves to spend time with her family while listening to music and playing board games. She enjoys international travel, especially to Mexico, and cruising the Caribbean waters. Her professional background is in human resources, cultural competency, and professional and life coaching. She has hosted several inspirational and motivational conversations on social media and has a podcast and several blogs on online platforms. Originally from the Midwest, born and raised, she currently resides in South Florida. It has been her mission to design a piece of work that can inspire and empower others to take charge of their life and to hold themselves accountable. Hence the planner's title, "No Excuses." Believing that the sky is the limit, it is important to her that she spreads that energy to her followers.
"No Excuses: One Month at a Time" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-088-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/no-excuses-one-month-at-a-time
