E&E Industries Announces President Fernando Harris' Attendance at CLARK Material Handling's Global Headquarters Grand Opening
April 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsE&E Industries, San Diego's exclusive distributor of CLARK forklifts and recipient of CLARK Material Handling Company's 2024 New Dealer of the Year award, is pleased to announce that its president, Fernando Harris, and territory sales manager, Sonia Arce, attended the grand opening of CLARK's new global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, on April 10, 2025. Harris' and Arce's participation underscores the strong partnership between E&E and CLARK, which is focused on delivering top-tier material handling solutions to San Diego businesses.
"CLARK's invitation to its dealers for the grand opening of its global headquarters is a powerful example of why they stand out as a customer-first, dealer-friendly company," said Harris. "While some manufacturers are shifting to corporate-owned centralized locations, CLARK remains dedicated to empowering local dealers like E&E Industries. Local dealers understand their communities' unique needs, provide personalized service, and respond quickly to customer demands - adding significant value to partnerships with customers. CLARK's approach fosters stronger relationships, drives innovation tailored to local markets, and ensures businesses in San Diego and beyond get the reliable, hands-on support they deserve."
The attendance of Harris at the grand opening highlights E&E Industries' valued role within CLARK's nationwide dealer network, further affirmed by the 2024 New Dealer of the Year award, which recognizes E&E's outstanding service and growth in its first year as a CLARK distributor. With more than 44 years of local expertise, E&E provides San Diego industries - from warehousing, logistics, government, and many more - with reliable CLARK forklifts tailored to their specific operational needs.
About E&E Industries
For San Diego businesses seeking dependable forklifts backed by award-winning expertise, E&E Industries delivers unmatched service and responsiveness. E&E Industries is a locally owned and operated, certified Veteran-owned small business, and the premier material handling and facilities maintenance services company serving San Diego County. With customized solutions to boost local business efficiency, E&E Industries has successfully served a wide array of clients from small businesses to large corporations and has a distinguished history of supporting the U.S. military. Deeply engaged in the community, it is a member of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Bonita Optimist Foundation, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contact E&E Industries at contact@e-eindustries.com or visit www.e-eindustries.com to learn how E&E Industries can enhance your operations.
About CLARK Material Handling Company
CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline-powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has more than 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. The CLARK product line offers a full range of internal combustion and electric trucks for diverse applications, designed to meet the wide and varying needs of customers. For further information, please visit www.clarkisp.com.
Contact Information
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
619-262-8693
Contact Us
Steve Manos
E&E Industries
619-262-8693
Contact Us