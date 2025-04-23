Lake Charles, LA Author Publishes Inspiring Autobiography
April 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Story of a Courageous Woman", a new book by Youlander Solomon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Story of a Courageous Woman is about a little girl who has been tossed from house to house, lost, confused, abused, not knowing what's going to happen to her, growing up with no mother or father in her life. What makes this story interesting is that it's all true. People like to read about people who have overcome challenges in life. There are so many people who are hiding within themselves, shut off from the world. They need to know they are not alone. Youlander Solomon's message is that you are never too old to tell your story, and that you are here on this earth to help bless people. No matter how hard you think it is, God loves you and He is in control. This book is about helping other people know God is real. And the storm was worth it.
About the Author
Youlander Solomon was in the back of the line, lonely and abused, but she kept her faith in God. She learned in life that you have to let God use you. She loves people and likes serving her community as well as serving God. She hopes to spend the rest of her life going all over the world telling people about what God has done for her.
"The Story of a Courageous Woman" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-038-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-story-of-a-courageous-woman
