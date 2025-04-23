Green Bay, WI Author Publishes Children's Book with Powerful Message
April 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Mouse that Stood Up", a new book by Kimmer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seeking comfort from the cold on a blustery night, a mouse escapes to a warm garage only to discover three cats ready to pounce. Though the mouse is small and outnumbered, he finds the courage deep within himself to fight back, surprising the cats and allowing him to get away with his life. Based on a true story, The Mouse That Stood Up is a metaphor for bullying, showing that life will be long when there is no lack of courage.
Kimmer was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She is the proud mother of two sons and grandma to four beautiful grandchildren. Growing up, Kimmer always had a passion for writing, and after going back to school, she has rediscovered that passion.
"The Mouse that Stood Up" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-824-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-mouse-that-stood-up
