The International Lawyers Network Welcomes MS Consultores as New Member Firm
April 23, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) is delighted to welcome MS Consultores, a leading consulting and law firm based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to its global network. MS Consultores was founded on the belief that legal services should go beyond the traditional. The firm delivers distinctive legal and strategic solutions through a dynamic, client-partnered approach. With a team of experienced consultants, MS offers innovative, high-value, and forward-thinking services tailored to the evolving needs of today's complex business environment.
Guided by the core values of Alliance, Knowledge, Ethics, and Innovation, the firm is known for its commitment to long-term relationships, customized counsel, and deep understanding of its clients' industries and objectives.
"MS Consultores is a fantastic addition to the ILN," said Lindsay Griffiths, Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network. "Their thoughtful, client-centered approach and focus on long-term value align perfectly with the values of our network. We're thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the collaborative opportunities ahead."
The addition of MS Consultores enhances the ILN's presence in Latin America and expands its ability to offer seamless cross-border services throughout the region.
About the International Lawyers Network
The International Lawyers Network is an association of more than 80 high-quality, full-service law firms with over 5,000 lawyers worldwide. Our members are focused on delivering top-tier legal services with an emphasis on responsiveness, collaboration, and innovation.
For more information about the ILN or to connect with MS Consultores, visit www.iln.com.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
2015949430
Contact Us
