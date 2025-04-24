Warner Robins, GA Author Publishes Fantasy Horror Novel
"Beast with a Human Heart: The Dark Wanderer" a new book by Eugene Douglas Hotch, II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world riddled with indifference and corruption, a dark creature wanders across the land for many years. With only his name being the exception, all he has known is being feared, hated, and hunted. But when chance comes, the creature sets out on a path of self-discovery and, ultimately, a place in the world. With no matter who or what will oppose him, and with no care about how high the cost will grow, nothing stands in between him and his goal.
In Beast with a Human Heart, this bloody and brutal tale of fellowship, self-discovery, and redemption, a token few will dare walk in the darkness to discover the light…
About the Author
Eugene Douglas Hotch, II studied and researched multiple sources while writing-Norse mythology, Roman Catholicism, notable historical/mythological figures, shamanism, even cosmic horror, just to name a few. He enjoys comic books, movies, and video games, and he is a collector of movies and TV shows. Ultimately, he is a lover of a good story.
Hotch comes from a traditional family and has experienced/attended multiple Protestant denominations ever since childhood. His mother's side of the family is predominantly Catholic.
"Beast with a Human Heart" is a 480-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-040-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beast-with-a-human-heart
