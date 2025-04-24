Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Crime Thriller Novel
April 24, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Heir to a Fortune", a new book by Tracy Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If you think you've heard this old "simple robbery gone wrong" trope before, think again.
This time it is a billionaire who would do anything, including the unspeakable, to protect his heir and fortune.
In Heir to a Fortune, Tipp has many enemies that would like to see him dead. Vesa is the weekend thrill-seeking lawyer who stumbles upon information that may change her life forever. Let them take you on a ride in this exciting and thrilling page-turner.
About the Author
Tracy Smith grew up in a large family of sixteen in Louisiana. They were entertained by his dad and grandmother, who were both great storytellers. After graduating from The Institute of Children Literature, Tracy began writing about all sorts of things. He's an avid reader; books are his escape. When he's not reading, he likes to fish and travel. Poetry is a passion of his, through which he expressed his true feelings about things and life.
"Heir to a Fortune" is a 310-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-027-3. There is a hardcover edition available for $34.00. The ISBN is 979-8-89341-028-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/heir-to-a-fortune
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
