Philadelphia, PA Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
April 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Why I Love My Math Teacher", a new book by Dayana McPherson Jimenez-Covington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Why I Love My Math Teacher" tells a fun and compelling story about how life and math intersect in a classroom setting. It's primarily told through the eyes of one of its students, Gabriella, as she is learning about herself and her classmates. Her math teacher, Ms. Alvarez, provides stability, high expectations, and a structured classroom that encourages her students to learn, have a safe space, and be themselves.
Author Dayana McPherson Jimenez-Covington offers math equations to solve between the lines of the story, and offers a cross-curriculum section as well to engage the readers and help them enjoy learning again.
About the Author
Dayana is a Cuban-American who was born and raised in Cuba, where she earned her industrial engineer bachelor's degree at Matanzas University, Cuba. She moved to the United States to be with the love of her life. Dayana lives with her husband, Robert, and their two daughters, Havana and Hanna.
In the early years of being in the United States, she took day and night classes at a community college to improve her English. Years later, she earned her master's degree in education at Chestnut Hill College, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Currently, she is working on her PhD in Education at Temple University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dayana is a middle school math teacher and an instructional coach in a Charter School in Philadelphia.
One of her biggest joys is spending quality time with her family and traveling. Other interests include reading books, magazines, and articles related to math.
"Why I Love My Math Teacher" is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-022-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/why-i-love-my-math-teacher
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
