Arnold, PA Author Publishes Elven Fantasy Novel
April 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Aerogoth: Legacy of an Elf" , a new book by Torry Shane Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Aerogoth, an elf of the wood elves, has been chosen by the King of Roseland to rescue his daughter, the Princess Ivory Rose, from Rancid, an elven wizard known for his destructive dark arts. Yet when he follows Rancid into a series of mountain caves, he comes out the other side in a whole new place and time.
In this new land in the past, Aerogoth makes friends with old enemies, a queen of the flying beasts, and many more as he quickly learns his fate is not merely to rescue the princess but to follow the path the gods have weaved for him.
"A fantasy novel based on Dungeons and Dragons, Aerogoth: Legacy of an Elf is a thrilling adventure into worlds beyond our own, one in which fans of the famous roleplaying gaming world will recognize large and minute details alike."
About the Author
Torry Shane Jones enjoys video games, movies, traveling, drawing cars, and writing.
"Aerogoth: Legacy of an Elf" is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-220-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aerogoth-the-legacy-of-an-elf
