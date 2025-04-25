Brunswick, ME Author Publishes Memoir
April 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ribbons of Suds", a new book by Kathie L Jacks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Some of the best teachers in life are our knowledge, awareness, and understanding of the world around us. Learning about other places, people, history, and culture makes us more rounded individuals-and inspires us to share our knowledge with others.
"Ribbons of Suds" is author Kathie L Jacks' memoir highlighting the major events of her life, good and bad, while growing up in the South in the 50s. She has had a phenomenal life that includes traveling to at least forty-five countries, riding elephants and camels, meeting Elvis, touring the Hoover Dam, and deep-sea fishing in exotic places.
It is up to you to decide which fork in the road you want to take in order to live a most meaningful life on this earth. Be in control of your life and build on your strengths. Your curiosity about the world will open your eyes to all of its possibilities.
About the Author
Kathie L Jacks is active, which translates to dancing, gardening, volunteering, reading, traveling, doing jigsaw puzzles, and painting. She believes that service to humanity becomes service to God, and she demonstrates this value through teaching, tutoring, mentoring, and coaching youth and adults. Since her retirement from higher education, she has focused on working with English Language Learners by way of language acquisition, cultural acclimation, and lifestyle transformation.
Jacks has a loving, fulfilling, wonderful marriage to a man she met through online dating, so it can work! And for a couple in their seventies, too! They both actively support their local professional musical theater, and she engages in numerous projects with the company during the spring and summer each year.
She loves animals and has had several rescue dogs and cats. She has four bird feeders in her yard, along with two birdhouses and a bat house. Flora and fauna are fascinating!
"Ribbons of Suds" is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-368-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ribbons-of-suds
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
