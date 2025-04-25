Pickerington, OH Author Publishes Exhilarating Romance Novel
April 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Boomerang", a new book by Natasha Ellison, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Elle thought she had it all – a thriving career in corporate sales, a supportive circle of friends, and a life she'd carefully built on her own terms after her divorce. But everything changes when she meets Von, a charming former football star, after a chance encounter outside a networking event. Drawn into his effortless charisma, Elle takes a leap of faith and lets him into her world. What begins as an exhilarating whirlwind of romance, trips, and meeting family soon takes a darker turn when Elle uncovers a shocking truth: Von might be living a double life. As trust shatters and secrets unravel, Elle is forced to confront her deepest fears and decide whether love is worth the risk.
Through heartbreak, self-discovery, and an unexpected twist, Elle must answer one question: Is she ready to let go of the past and embrace the future she deserves?
WILL SHE DECIDE TO ANSWER THE DOOR OR LEAVE VON IN THE COLD?
"Boomerang" is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-294-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/boomerang
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us