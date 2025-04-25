Lakewood, WA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Holy Ghost Harmony", a new book by Osheonna Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Holy Ghost Harmony" offers a deep spiritual connection and explores faith's journey through life. Every verse is a sacred melody, offering whispers of devotion, echoes of redemption, and hymns of hope. This collection should be your sanctuary, where faith and poetry converge, inviting you to experience the timeless grace of the Holy Ghost.
In a world where people seek meaning and connection, "Holy Ghost Harmony" provides a source of inspiration, guidance, and solace.
About the Author
Osheonna Smith, author of "Holy Ghost Harmony", brings a vibrant spirit and a deep well of personal experience to her writing. Her life took a transformative turn when, on Friday, she made a vow to walk in faith; by Sunday, she repented, and on Monday, April 17, 2023, she was filled with the Holy Ghost and fire. In that sacred moment, she spoke in tongues, and her heart and spirit were forever changed. This life-altering experience ignited a new purpose in her, which she now channels into her poetry.
Her words resonate with the power of divine revelation and the harmony of the Holy Ghost. With a unique blend of faith, artistry, and personal testimony, Osheonna invites readers to experience the rhythms of the Spirit and the peace that comes from a life surrendered to God. Through her poetry, she paints a canvas of devotion, healing, and transformation, capturing the essence of walking in the Spirit with grace and passion.
"Holy Ghost Harmony" is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-844-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/holy-ghost-harmony-a-collection-of-christian-poetry
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us