Fairbanks, AK Author Publishes Self-Help Book
April 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Stellar Propeller", a new book by Matthew Rosen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Stellar Propeller" by Matthew Rosen is intended for those wanting to strive, thrive, and derive. The book contains questions about how and what someone or something can win.
This book is about summoning success for oneself. It is a compendium of great attributes which successful persons like to embody. It is a guide to get one on track, and keep one on track.
The message is relevant to interpersonal excellence and extra personal relationships.
"Stellar Propeller" is a 20-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-385-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/stellar-propeller
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
