Manitoba, Canada Author Publishes Inspiring Memoir
April 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Till There Were Angels", a new book by L A Rochon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1996, the author wanted to make a change in her life. Leaving her stressful teaching job, she decides to attend a business course and apply for a small business loan. After being awarded money to open her own salon, the author heads to Vancouver Island to begin her new life.
What follows is nearly thirty years of miraculous adventures and misadventures. With the joyful times also came the daunting, sometimes terrifying events, but even when she felt completely alone, the author discovered that she had angels guiding her, protecting her from harm.
"Till There Were Angels" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-956-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/till-there-were-angels
