Wilmington, DE Author Publishes Short Story Collection
April 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Just My Thoughts", a new book by WGJ, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With words that will touch your heart and mind, "Just My Thoughts" gives unique insight into life, grief, death, everyday struggles, and inspiration. Everyone will find something to relate to in this volume and through it, may be able to understand themselves and others even a little bit better and not to feel alone.
About the Author
WGJ enjoys listening to music and reading as well as writing. She is 67, soon to be 68, and a mother of 13 children that she shares with her ex-husband. She is a grandmother and great-grandmother as well, so their family has over 100 members.
"Just My Thoughts" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-106-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/just-my-thoughts
