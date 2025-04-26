Frankford, DE Author Publishes Children's Nature Guide
April 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Exploring Wetlands: Nature's Quiet Wonders", a new book by Mary Barneby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Wetlands have been disappearing at alarming rates over many decades due to carelessness by humans and climate change.
Exploring Wetlands introduces young readers to the magic and mysteries of wetlands and why wetlands conservation is so important for our planet and offers interactive opportunities for the reader to reinforce learning by journaling and taking action to make a positive impact on his or her environment. Exploring Wetlands is a call to action for young people to advocate and work for the protection of our wetlands.
About the Author
Mary Barneby enjoyed a long career as a corporate and nonprofit leader and has always been a champion for the protection of nature's valuable resources. Despite her "detour" into the business and nonprofit worlds, she has always wanted to be a writer. She also has always enjoyed living near water. Her passion for wetlands conservation grew out of firsthand experience when she lived in a shoreline community that was allowing overdevelopment to put local wetlands in danger of disappearing.
"Exploring Wetlands" is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-480-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/exploring-wetlands-nature-s-quiet-wonders
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
