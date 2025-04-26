West Columbia, SC Author Publishes Autobiography
April 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Life is Not a Dream", a new book by Dr. Roberta J. Guess, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life Is Not a Dream is an autobiography of strength and courage. Within the pages of this book is a story about a girl who grew up in a family with six siblings and a weekend alcoholic father who became abusive. On the other hand, it is also a story about love and the Grace of God. The story is one of resilience in the face of hurt, pain, tears, loss, and disappointments. Dr. Roberta Guess hopes to inspire others to push through difficulties in life, to build resilience, and to find hope in the midst of pain, hurt, loss, and disappointments.
About the Author
Dr. Roberta J. Guess is a wife, mother, grandmother, author, and speaker. She is an ordained itinerant deacon, and she has a BA in Religion, a Master's, and an Ed.D. She enjoys painting, traveling to the mountains in the fall, going to live Gospel shows, and listening to great preachers of the Gospel. She supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Oliver Gospel, and Harvest Hope.
"Life is Not a Dream" is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-492-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests, or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/life-is-not-a-dream
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us