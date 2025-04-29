Liberian Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
April 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Child Who Saw the Liberian Civil War", a new book by Dr John Gibson Keykpo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One of Africa's deadliest domestic conflicts, the Liberian Civil War, lasted fourteen years, killing more than 250,000 Liberians and displacing more than 800,000 others. This book explores that devastating war and the political and social issues in Liberia at the time. Narrated by a character known as SJ Wopear. Portions of this book follow the changing opinions of a boy who becomes a man in the midst of pervasive cultural conflict. Readers can choose to read the historic accounts, the events as seen by someone who experienced them, or both.
About the Author
Dr. John Gibson Keykpo is an associate professor at the University of Liberia Graduate School in Education Administration and Supervision and is the director of said graduate program. A 1977 graduate of Carroll High School, Yekepa, Dr. Keykpo went on to graduate from Cuttington University College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. Dr. Keykpo is also a 1989–1990 Fellow of Cornell University, New York.
In the year 2000, Dr. Keykpo obtained his Master of Arts degree in Psychology and Counseling with honor from Adler Graduate School of Professional Psychology in Minnesota. In 2013, the author obtained his doctorate degree in Leadership Education with honor from St. Mary's University of Minnesota. Professionally, Dr. Keykpo served as a mental health program director for more than a decade. He later worked in banking before entering his current role at the University of Liberia.
"The Child Who Saw the Liberian Civil War" is a 376-page hardback with a retail price of $100.00 (eBook $95.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7306-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-child-who-saw-the-liberian-civil-war-a-dream-that-came-to-pass
