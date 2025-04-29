Hatillo, PR Author Publishes Romance Book
April 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Look of Love", a new book by Agustin "Piro" Santiago Garcia, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of two children who are born together on a military base and are separated by their parents. Before they are separated, they take photos to remember the moment. The story is based in 1970 somewhere in the USA. But the big question is: will time unite them again?
A novel that will captivate your mind with love, action, and drama. The writer invites us to a book for the whole family that is full of intrigue and will make sure you won't want to put it down.
About the Author
Agustin "Piro" Santiago Garcia is an amateur writer and lover of reading and writing. From a very young age he had an interest in agriculture. Thanks to his grandfather and his father who taught him a love for the land. After having the idea to write a book, the time of The Covid-19 pandemic prompted him to write this story. Seeing his daughter getting involved in different readings, "Piro" as he is affectionately known by his family and friends, will take you on a journey that will be exciting, it will make you cry and jump out of your seat. This book is inspired by the time of knowing and traveling through reading. He was born and lives in Puerto Rico. Even after many years, he continues having a passion for reading and agriculture.
"The Look of Love" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-148-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-look-of-love
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
