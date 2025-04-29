Kennewick, WA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
April 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Intorqueo: More Twists, More Turns", a new book by Steffen Harris Lettau, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Intorqueo: More Twists, More Turns" offers more short stories out of the mind of Steffen Harris Lettau. From personal accounts of individuals either becoming entangled with history or mythology to the perspectives of innocent youths shattered by the unexplainable acts of forces beyond their control, these ten short stories take you from the records of the dead to the accounts of what shouldn't be alive.
About the Author
Steffen Harris Lettau was born and raised in Kennewick, on the eastern half of Washington State. Aside from the stories of the Bible and mythologies developed even to this day, he draws inspiration from music and animation to write his stories, whether he is at the gym or watching a good series at home.
"Intorqueo: More Twists, More Turns" is a 78-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-904-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/intorqueo-more-twists-more-turns
