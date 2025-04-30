Lebanon, OH Author Publishes Hard Science Fiction Novel
April 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Project Sasquatch and a History of the Bonoban Era", a new book by Christon J. Hurst, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Project Sasquatch and a History of the Bonoban Era" is a new classic of must-read hard science fiction
This book is written from a historical perspective and presents a 10,000 year record of life in the planetary system of the Sun. The calendar used is the Bonoban Calendar which noted passage of events during the Bonoban Era. That calendar and era began as a reinitiation of the Gregorian Calendar, which previously had recorded time during the Gregorian Era. The reinitiation marked the point when humanity lost its genetic innocence by intentionally creating hybrids between humans and bonobos.
This book is also available in Spanish as "Proyecto Sasquatch y Una Historia de la Época Bonobana."
About the Author
Christon J. Hurst has a doctorate in virology, which is the study of viruses, and is a consulting microbiologist residing in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has taught professional and university level courses in biology, engineering and public health. He also has taught ballroom dance as fine art for a university and instructed amateur sailing. His previous publications have included twenty-two edited books on a range of microbiology topics. This book is his first effort at writing science fiction.
"The writing of this kind of science fiction literature is not easy. On the contrary, it requires not only great wisdom by an author with concrete understanding of science fiction but also knowledge of the different fields of social sciences and at the same time great knowledge of natural sciences and technology.
Dr. Christon Hurst has written a unique and a very interesting book. The text emphasizes the danger of the uncontrolled application of scientific results. He shows with certainty an understanding of the use and misuse of the science of genetics and genetic engineering for making genetic changes of human beings and also animals and plants. In general there is a danger for the future development of the whole mankind.
The text by Dr. Hurst is very readable and intelligible. For many reasons I fully recommend this book."
-Dr. Vladimir Klaban, previous head of the Department of Medical and Food
Microbiology, Hygiene institute of Jičín, Czech Republic.
"Project Sasquatch and a History of the Bonoban Era" is a 270-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00, Spanish hardback $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-206-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
