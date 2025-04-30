Ulster Park, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 30, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"New Age Poetry", a new book by Paul Jankiewicz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Poetry is the language of the soul"
Poetry is meant to engage and challenge us to explore the depths and beauty of the human experience and the world around us. "New Age Poetry" is often four lines designed to invite us into the exploration of the world of THE ART OF BEING HUMAN.
Poet Paul Jankiewicz perfectly exemplifies the art of creating poetry as a means of understanding what it means to be human, all the gentle, painful, and rewarding moments.
About the Author
Dr. Paul Jankiewicz is a person who is a Love Advocate. He is an internationally acclaimed educator, therapist, poet, children's book writer, and script writer who lives in the Hudson Valley of New York. He has turned to photography to illustrate his poetry and a book on the Spirits who walk the Earth. He uses poetry as a healing power and is helping people to aim and realize "The Art of Being Human."
"New Age Poetry" is a 46-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-416-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/new-age-poetry
