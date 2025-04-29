STIHL Delivers a Positive 2024 Outcome and Sets Course for the Future

× Email ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Waiblingen, Germany. The STIHL Group increased its sales to 5.33 billion euros last year - an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the previous year (2023: 5.27 billion euros). Despite a year marked by restrained consumer spending, geopolitical uncertainty, and regional differences in economic development, 2024 sales remained well above pre-pandemic levels. The leading chainsaw and outdoor power tool manufacturer generated over 90 percent of its turnover outside its German home market."We are driving the transformation of our company from a position of strength," emphasized Michael Traub, CEO of the STIHL Group, at the presentation of the 2024 annual figures. "Despite economic headwinds, we remain strategically focused and continue to invest in future-facing technologies, innovative product solutions, and the development of our global sales and manufacturing footprint."The increase in the Group's equity ratio from 65.9 percent to 69.0 percent demonstrates the financial stability of the family-owned company. Liquidity also improved, with all Group investments continuing to be financed from their own cash and cash equivalents.As of December 31, 2024, the STIHL Group employed 19,732 people worldwide, a slight decrease from the previous year (2023: 19,805)."The shift to battery power is a decisive step in securing our technological leadership," emphasized Traub. "We're investing heavily in developing high-performance battery solutions and the supporting charging infrastructure – ensuring we meet the evolving expectations of our global customer base."The complete press release is available at